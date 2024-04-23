Packer tennis team closes out Fairmont with clutch performances

Apr. 23—The Austin boys tennis team stepped up when it mattered to beat Fairmount 5-2 on the road Tuesday.

The doubles teams of Samuel Mata and Gavin Matyas and Timothy Perez and Marcos Castro, and singles player Lucas Rust all won in three sets to give the Packers (2-5 overall) the win.

"We were up early 3-1 but the three matches left on court all went three sets and it could have gone either way," Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. "I was proud of how Sam and Gavin came back after losing the first set and found a way to get the win."

Singles

No. 1 Cole Hebrink (A) def. Dominic Lund-May (F) 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 Nathan Danielson (A) def. Anthony Stegge (F) 6-0, 6-3

No. 3 Tyler Slama (F) def. Michael Garry (A) 6-2, 6-1

No. 4 Lucas Rust (A) def. Sebastian Castro (F) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Wylee Frederiksen/Oliver Thedens (F) def. Quinton Grimley/Kyler Flanders (A) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

No. 2 Samuel Mata/Gavin Matyas (A) def. Simone Castro/Lillian Ortega (F) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

No. 3 Timothy Perez/Marcos Castro (A) def. Reed Wagner/Matthew Malo (F) 7-5, 6-0