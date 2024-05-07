Packer girls golfers take seventh in Byron

May 6—The Austin girls golf team finished in seventh place at the 17-team Byron Invite Monday.

The Packers finished with a team score of 378 and Lake City won the meet with a 325.

Aliani Thiravong shot an 83 to lead the Packers.

Austin scoring: Ailani Thiravong, 83; Reagan Harty, 97; Sydney Lewis, 98; Lucy Annis, 100; Gracie Greenman, 119

