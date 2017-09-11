Pack Pros: NFL Week 1

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

USA Today Sports

Two NC State rookies made its NFL debuts Sunday and three other played with their new teams.

Monday Night Football will feature Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, and his statistics will be added to this chart.



Here is a look at the former Wolfpack players suiting up in the NFL this fall.

Cornerback David Amerson (played at NC State from 2010-12), Oakland Raiders: The fifth-year pro started at cornerback and he had two tackles in a big early-season 26-16 win over visiting Tennessee on Sunday.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: He started two games a season ago as a rookie for the Patriots, but then got traded during preseason to the Indianapolis Colts, who have starting quarterback Andrew Luck injured. The Los Angeles Rams drilled the Colts 46-9, and Brissett came in to go 2-of-3 passing for 51 yards, including a 50-yard bomb to wide receiver Donte Moncrief to the four-yard line. Brissett also recovered a fumble by running back teammate Marlon Mack in the end zone and was tackled for a safety.

Scott Tolzien and Jacoby Brissett discuss their roles in today's #Colts defeat. via @MattKryger pic.twitter.com/xZxM87wex2 — IndyStar Sports (@IndyStarSports) September 11, 2017

Cornerback Juston Burris (2012-15), New York Jets: The second-year pro came off the bench and got his second interception of his young NFL career against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s pass was tipped in the end zone, and Burris caught it and ran 48 yards, where he was essentially tackled by his own teammate. However, the Bills won the game 21-12.

Running back Matthew Dayes (2013-16), Cleveland Browns: The rookie seventh-round pick rushed three times for seven yards and he caught two passes for nine yards in his NFL debut. The Browns fell 21-18 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a home loss.

Quarterback Mike Glennon (2009-12), Chicago Bears: Glennon had the Bears in position to pull off the upset, but Atlanta won 23-17 on Sunday. Glennon threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to rookie running back Tarik Cohen, who attended Bunn (N.C.) High and North Carolina A&T. That pulled the Bears within 20-17 with 7:26 left in the game. Glennon finished 26-of-40 passing for 213 yards and the lone touchdown, and he was sacked four times for minus-37 yards. He fumbled once but didn’t lose it.

Tight end David J. Grinnage (2013-15), Jacksonville Jaguars: He was signed in August and was added to the Jaguars practice squad after final cuts were made. Jacksonville whipped the Houston Texans 29-7 on Sunday.

Kicker Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: Hauschka signed with the Bills this offseason and he made three extra points in the Bills’ 21-12 home win over the New York Jets on Sunday. He was wide left on a 46-yard field goal and was 2 of 4 on getting touchbacks on kickoffs.

Cornerback Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson earned the start at right cornerback and recorded two solo tackles in a 23-3 home loss against the Carolina Panthers. That was the seventh time Johnson has started in the NFL.

