Pack Pros: NFL Week 1

USA Today Sports
Two NC State rookies made its NFL debuts Sunday and three other played with their new teams.
Monday Night Football will feature Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, and his statistics will be added to this chart.
Here is a look at the former Wolfpack players suiting up in the NFL this fall.
Cornerback David Amerson (played at NC State from 2010-12), Oakland Raiders: The fifth-year pro started at cornerback and he had two tackles in a big early-season 26-16 win over visiting Tennessee on Sunday.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (2014-15), Indianapolis Colts: He started two games a season ago as a rookie for the Patriots, but then got traded during preseason to the Indianapolis Colts, who have starting quarterback Andrew Luck injured. The Los Angeles Rams drilled the Colts 46-9, and Brissett came in to go 2-of-3 passing for 51 yards, including a 50-yard bomb to wide receiver Donte Moncrief to the four-yard line. Brissett also recovered a fumble by running back teammate Marlon Mack in the end zone and was tackled for a safety.
Scott Tolzien and Jacoby Brissett discuss their roles in today's #Colts defeat. via @MattKryger pic.twitter.com/xZxM87wex2— IndyStar Sports (@IndyStarSports) September 11, 2017
Cornerback Juston Burris (2012-15), New York Jets: The second-year pro came off the bench and got his second interception of his young NFL career against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s pass was tipped in the end zone, and Burris caught it and ran 48 yards, where he was essentially tackled by his own teammate. However, the Bills won the game 21-12.
Game 1, INT 1 for @JdotBurris32. #NYJvsBUF pic.twitter.com/Gk3zcWFpod— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 10, 2017
Running back Matthew Dayes (2013-16), Cleveland Browns: The rookie seventh-round pick rushed three times for seven yards and he caught two passes for nine yards in his NFL debut. The Browns fell 21-18 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a home loss.
Quarterback Mike Glennon (2009-12), Chicago Bears: Glennon had the Bears in position to pull off the upset, but Atlanta won 23-17 on Sunday. Glennon threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to rookie running back Tarik Cohen, who attended Bunn (N.C.) High and North Carolina A&T. That pulled the Bears within 20-17 with 7:26 left in the game. Glennon finished 26-of-40 passing for 213 yards and the lone touchdown, and he was sacked four times for minus-37 yards. He fumbled once but didn’t lose it.
This guy is fun to watch.#ATLvsCHI #GoBears pic.twitter.com/MrgeEK33YW— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 10, 2017
Tight end David J. Grinnage (2013-15), Jacksonville Jaguars: He was signed in August and was added to the Jaguars practice squad after final cuts were made. Jacksonville whipped the Houston Texans 29-7 on Sunday.
Kicker Stephen Hauschka (2007), Buffalo Bills: Hauschka signed with the Bills this offseason and he made three extra points in the Bills’ 21-12 home win over the New York Jets on Sunday. He was wide left on a 46-yard field goal and was 2 of 4 on getting touchbacks on kickoffs.
Cornerback Dontae Johnson (2010-13), San Francisco 49ers: Johnson earned the start at right cornerback and recorded two solo tackles in a 23-3 home loss against the Carolina Panthers. That was the seventh time Johnson has started in the NFL.
Safety Josh Jones (2014-16), Green Bay Packers: The second-round pick came off the bench at strong safety to get one tackle in his NFL debut. Jones and the Packers topped the Seattle Seahawks 17-9 on Sunday.
Offensive lineman Ted Larsen (2006-09), Miami Dolphins: He had been expected to start at left guard for the Dolphins, but tore his biceps in the preseason. He has been placed on injured reserve, but was designated for a possible return. The earliest he can return for the Dolphins is Nov. 5 against Oakland. The Tampa Bay at Miami game was postponed until Nov. 19 due to Hurricane Irma.
Defensive tackle T.Y. McGill (2011-14), Cleveland Browns: He was claimed off waivers by the Browns after being released by the Indianapolis Colts, where he played the past two seasons. McGill didn’t play in the Browns’ 21-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Quarterback Philip Rivers (2000-03), Los Angeles Chargers: The six-time Pro Bowler is entering his 12th season as a starter for the Chargers. He has 45,833 passing yards (12th all time in the NFL) and 314 tossing scores (eighth all time). His debut this year will be tonight at the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.
Offensive lineman J.R. Sweezy (2008-11), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: After missing last season with a back injury, he is expected to start at right guard for the Bucs. Tampa Bay’s season opener against Miami was rescheduled for Nov. 19 due to Hurricane Irma.
Offensive lineman Joe Thuney (2012-15), New England Patriots: Thuney started for the defending Super Bowl champions last Thursday, but the Chiefs stole the show. Kansas City scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to roll to a 42-27 victory. The Patriots allowed three sacks and rushed 35 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns.
Quarterback Russell Wilson (2008-10), Seattle Seahawks: The sixth-year pro could only muster three field goals on offense in a 17-9 loss at the Green Bay Packers. Wilson went 14-of-27 passing for 158 yards and rushed twice for 40 yards. He was also sacked three times for minus-23 yards, and lost a fumble.
Safety Earl Wolff (2009-12), Indianapolis Colts: He has not played in the NFL since 2014 with the Philadelphia Eagles. He survived the final cuts by the Colts, but has been placed on injured reserve.
Defensive end/outside linebacker Willie Young (2006-09), Chicago Bears: Young finished with one solo tackle while starting at outside linebacker for the Bears in a 23-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
