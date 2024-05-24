Pacers' Haliburton questionable for game 3 v Celtics

Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for game three of the NBA Eastern Conference finals against Boston with a sore left hamstring (Maddie Meyer)

Indiana All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton has been listed as "questionable" for game three of the Pacers' NBA Eastern Conference finals clash with Boston with a sore hamstring.

Haliburton scored 10 points before departing in the third quarter of the Pacers 126-110 loss in game two on Thursday.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Haliburton, who suffered a left hamstring strain in January, was already receiving treatment on his sore leg at halftime of Thursday's game.

"He was getting work done for the entirety of halftime," Carlisle said after the game. "He came out, gave it a shot and all the effort that he could. I haven't talked about it directly to him, so I can't read minds, but it wasn't going well. The trainers determined he had to be brought to the back to be worked on, and then he was ruled out."

Carlisle said Haliburton also underwent tests after taking a blow to the chest battling Jaylen Brown for a rebound.

The Pacers will be aiming to climb out of an 0-2 hole in the best-of- seven series when they host games three and four.

The Celtics' injury report on Friday evening listed center Kristaps Porzingis remained "doubtful" to play. Porzingis hasn't played since suffering a calf injury in game four of the Celtics' first-round victory over the Miami Heat.

