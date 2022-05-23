Pac-12 softball teams shine in NCAA Softball Regionals as 5 teams make Super Regional

The Pac-12 Conference is flexing its muscles early in the NCAA Softball Tournament.

There are 16 teams left in the NCAA Softball Tournament after the regional round and five of them are from the Pac-12.

No. 5 UCLA and No. 8 Arizona State advanced to the Super Regional round, as expected, but the Bruins and Sun Devils are joined by unseeded Stanford, Oregon State and Arizona as Pac-12 teams just two wins away from the Women's College World Series.

Just No. 13 seed Washington, which was upset in the regional round by Texas, and unseeded Oregon, which lost to No. 4 seed Arkansas in the regional final, did not make the final 16.

Stanford shocked No. 6 Alabama to advance in its regional. Oregon State upset No. 11 Tennessee. Arizona upset No. 15 Missouri.

UCLA will host No. 12 Duke in the Super Regionals. ASU will host No. 9 Northwestern.

Stanford will host Oregon State and Arizona will play at Mississippi State, which upset No. 2 Florida State in regional play.

More: Arizona State softball advances to NCAA Super Regional in win over San Diego State

How Super Regionals stack up by conference

The Pac-12 leads the charge entering the Super Regionals, with five teams.

The SEC has No. 14 Florida, Arkansas, and Mississippi State.

The ACC has No. 3 Virginia Tech, Duke and No. 10 Clemson.

The Big 12 has No. 1 Oklahoma, Texas and No. 7 Oklahoma State.

The American Athletic Conference has UCF, the No. 16 seed.

The Big Ten has Northwestern.

More: Arizona Wildcats softball shuts out No. 15 Missouri to advance to NCAA Super Regionals

Arizona State is among 5 Pac-12 softball teams still in the NCAA Softball Tournament.

Reaction to Pac-12's performance in NCAA Regionals

Social media had thoughts on the Pac-12's performance in NCAA Regionals.

Many took to Twitter to praise the conference's play to start the NCAA Softball Tournament:

Pac-12 softball this weekend. 🔥🔥 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) May 22, 2022

7 Pac-12 teams earned an NCAA softball berth this season.



Advancing from regionals:

Oregon State

Stanford

UCLA

Arizona State

Arizona



Eliminated

Oregon

Washington — Nick Daschel (@nickdaschel) May 23, 2022

PAC 12 Softball be like… pic.twitter.com/P6a3cnmgkV — Beth Mowins (@bethmowins) May 22, 2022

Pac 12 showing their still the best conference is NCAA softball. — Lydell McCullough (@lymc23) May 23, 2022

Pac-12 showing the SEC they can play softball! Stanford eliminates Alabama, Oregon State eliminates Tennessee and Arizona eliminates Missouri! Can’t wait for supers this weekend! — Whitney Ferguson (@whitneyferguson) May 23, 2022

So for those keeping count at home the PAC-12 advances 4 out of 5 teams to Supers playing an SEC program in softball. Of those 4 advances 1 will guarantee a PAC-12 team to OKC for the Women’s CWS. — Joe Hedberg (@JoeInOregon87) May 23, 2022

FIVE seeds were upset this weekend.



FIVE.



Also, five PAC 12 teams advance into Super Regional play!



What a wild weekend of softball! — Jen Schroeder (@jen_schro) May 23, 2022

Pac-12 Softball > Pac-12 Football — Nick Hogan (@nickhogan25) May 22, 2022

How many teams can Pac-12 get in Women's College World Series?

Story continues

We know the Pac-12 will have at least one team in the Women's College World Series as Oregon State and Stanford face off in the Super Regional round.

How many of the other three will join the Oregon State/Stanford winner?

UCLA will be favored over Duke and ASU will be favored over Northwestern.

Arizona will be playing at unseeded Mississippi State.

Is it too crazy to think that half of the WCWS field could be from the Pac-12?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pac-12 softball teams shine in NCAA Regionals with 5 teams advancing