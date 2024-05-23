PA Sprint Car Speedweek returns featuring historic payout

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The 2024 Sprint Car Speedweek is back with the most lucrative 10-race series in Speedweek history.

Speedweek’s 10 races are scheduled to run from June 28 to July 7. The 2024 PA Speedweek schedule is as follows:

Friday, June 28- Williams Grove $10,000 to Win

Saturday, June 29 – Lincoln $25,000 to Win

Sunday, June 30 – BAPS $10,000 to Win

Monday, July 1 – Lincoln $10,000 to Win

Tuesday, July 2 – Grandview $10,000 to Win

Wednesday, July 3 – Port Royal $10,000 to Win

Thursday, July 4 – Hagerstown $10,000 to Win

Friday, July 5 – Williams Grove $20,000 to Win

Saturday, July 6 – Port Royal $10,000 to Win

Sunday, July 7 – Selinsgrove $10,000 to Win

The 25th annual Kevin Gobrecht Memorial race at Lincoln Speedway on June 29 is the highest-paying race to win to date and the largest single-race purse in Speedweek history totaling $55,650.

C&D Rigging is sponsoring the point series payoff, increasing the amount to $30,000 to be paid to fifteen drivers. The rewards will be as follows:

1st-5th in the final point standings: $6,000, $3,000, $2,700, $2,500 and $2,200, respectively

The next 10 drivers who compete in every Speedweek event will have bonus payoffs starting at $1,800.

All events have to be completed for the $30,000 total to be paid.

Throughout the week, over $353,500 will be awarded, including $30,000 from the point fund, $323,500 in total purses and additional contingency prizes every night.

The Long Hollow Cattle Company is sponsoring the B-Main, positing a minimum payoff of $300-$200-$150-$100 to the first non-qualifiers.

Selinsgrove Ford is sponsoring the $5,000 “Ten for Ten” bonus. The driver who finishes with a top 10 feature in every Speedweek event will receive the award. The driver must compete in at least seven races to qualify. If there are multiple drivers who complete this feat, the highest point finisher will get the bonus. If no one completes the feat, the driver with the most top ten finishes will be given $1,000.

The last time person to complete the challenge was Brent Marks in 2022. Last year’s Speedweek champion, Anthony Macri, earned $4,000 in the bonus after multiple rainouts.

There will also be a “knockout Bonus” courtesy of Lelands.com. A $500 bonus will be up for grabs every night if the heat race starter with the fastest time can win the heat race and “knock out” all other drivers in the race from the feature redraw. If more than one person achieves this, the $500 will be split evenly.

The York County Racing Club is offering a $100 bonus, for the first time, for the first non-qualifier who is a dues playing member of the club.

Red Robin is the returning presenting sponsor for the event.

Fred Rahmer owns the most Speedweek Championships in history with 13, followed by Greg Hodnett with 5 and Lucas Wolfe with 4. The full past champions list is as follows:

Fred Rahmer – 13 (1992-1995, 1998, 2000, 2003-2006, 2008, 2011, 2012)

Greg Hodnett – 5 (2002, 2009-2010, 2013, 2018)

Lucas Wolfe – 4 (2007, 2014, 2017, 2019)

Lance Dewease – 3 (1997, 1999, 2001)

Danny Dietrich – 2 (2016, 2021)

Keith Kauffman – 1 (1996)

Steve Smith – 1(1991)

Stevie Smith – 1 (2015)

Kyle Larson – 1 (2020)

Brent Marks – 1 (2022)

Anthony Macri – 1 (2023)

For more information on Pennsylvania Speedweek visit: PA Speedweek

