Owen Stewart back on the mound at George Mason

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame graduate Owen Stewart is back on the mound for George Mason University.

For the first time since March 12th, Stewart pitched in relief for the Patriots. On Monday, the sophomore pitcher threw for two strikeouts but gave up four runs in an inning of work in a 24-5 loss to Virginia Tech. Then, on Friday, Stewart again took the mound in relief as George Mason fell to Virginia Commonwealth 6-4.

In Friday’s game, Stewart pitched two innings and had three strikeouts but did surrender two runs on three hits in the loss.

For the season, Stewart is (1-2) with 22 strikeouts in 20.1 innings of work. Stewart’s ERA is 10.18 in 11 total games. Stick with 18 Sports for more on the progress of Stewart as the season progresses.

