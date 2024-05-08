Overrated? Or underrated? What preseason rankings got right – and wrong – about SEC football

The SEC is as strong as ever.

That’s what a preseason top 25 from 247Sports suggests, anyway. The website updated its rankings while spring practice concluded. Nine SEC teams are ranked in the top 25, including eight inside the top 15.

Those rankings indicate that about half of the conference enjoys realistic aspirations of contending for the College Football Playoff.

The SEC and Big Ten account for each of the top nine spots in the rankings. It really is a Power Two world.

On this edition of “SEC Football Unfiltered,” a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams consider these rankings and whether each SEC team is rated too high, too low or just right.

Here’s how they see it:

Georgia

247Sports ranking: No. 2

Toppmeyer: One spot too low

Adams: One spot too low

No. 1 Ohio State is every bit as loaded as Georgia at most positions, but Georgia returned star quarterback Carson Beck. He should give the Bulldogs the edge for the nation’s top spot.

247Sports ranking: No. 3

Toppmeyer: Just right

Adams: A smidge too high

Texas returned several key performers, including quarterback Quinn Ewers, from last season’s team that reached the national semifinals. It addressed its wide receiver needs with transfers. The lingering question is whether the defensive front will remain as good as last season.

247Sports ranking: No. 5

Toppmeyer: Too high

Adams: Too high

Alabama faces a tough schedule and a few questions after Nick Saban’s retirement. The Crimson Tide must replace several key defensive backs. Also, does the offense possess enough playmakers to support Jalen Milroe? A top-10 ranking is warranted, but top-five is too much love.

Apr 13, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer coaches his team during the A-Day scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports ranking: No. 6

Toppmeyer: Just right

Adams: Too low

This is Lane Kiffin’s best roster. That’s saying something considering Ole Miss finished 11-2 last season. Kiffin fortified his team with another impressive transfer haul. Defensive acquisitions, like lineman Walter Nolan, were especially important as Ole Miss looks to elevate from good team to national championship contender.

247Sports ranking: No. 8

Toppmeyer: Just right

Adams: Just right

Missouri brought back a lot of production, including quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden. The Tigers are a playoff contender, especially if transfer running back Marcus Carroll performs like he did for Georgia State.

247Sports ranking: No. 12

Toppmeyer: Just right

Adams: Too low

The offense could elevate behind ballyhooed quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who played well in his first career start against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Whether Tennessee becomes a playoff qualifier might depend on how its new-look secondary performs.

247Sports ranking: No. 13

Toppmeyer: Just right

Adams: Just right

LSU's offense should remain explosive with Garrett Nussmeier at the reins, but it could still regress after leading the nation in scoring behind Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., all of whom became first-round NFL Draft picks. The defense likely will improve after last year’s disaster, but enough to lift LSU into the playoffs?

247Sports ranking: No. 15

Toppmeyer: Too high

Adams: Too high

Several defensive contributors returned, but OU must transition to a new conference (and a rugged Year 1 SEC schedule) while handing the reins to quarterback Jackson Arnold. He’s talented but untested against this level of competition. If he endures growing pains, so will the Sooners.

Texas A&M

247Sports ranking: No. 19

Toppmeyer: Too high

Adams: Too high

First-year coach Mike Elko retained enough of the talent he inherited to make the Aggies a fringe Top 25 team. To be worthy of a top-20 ranking, he would’ve needed to retain even more talent, like wide receiver Evan Stewart (now at Oregon). Conner Weigman’s performance is a potential swing factor. He’s back as the Aggies' starting quarterback after breaking his foot last September.

