OU softball live score updates vs Long Beach State in Puerto Vallarta College Challenge

Coach Patty Gasso and the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners wrap up the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge on Saturday against Long Beach State.

The Sooners (3-0) are coming off a 4-3 win late Friday night against 10th-ranked Washington.

Long Beach State dropped its season opener, 7-2, to Nebraska on Friday.

Here's what you need to know:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 10

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Where: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Streaming: FloSoftball (subscription required)

How to watch online: FloSoftball (here's how to stream it live)

Saturday's game will be broadcast on 107.7 FM in the OKC metro area.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU live score updates vs Long Beach State in Puerto Vallarta Challenge