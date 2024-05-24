OU softball legend Lauren Chamberlain reflects on Tiare Jennings tying her on HR list

NORMAN — Lauren Chamberlain, third all-time on the NCAA’s career home run list, sat perched behind OU softball’s dugout in her seat inside Love’s Field.

The former Sooners legend surveyed Tiare Jennings, fourth on the list, strolling to the plate and entering the batter’s box. Two pitches later when Jennings returned to Chamberlain’s eyeline view, the latter wasn’t alone in third.

Jennings blasted a 1-0 offering over the centerfield wall and into the batter’s eye for her 95th career homer, tying her with Chamberlain for third in NCAA history and second in program history. Jennings cemented herself further in OU postseason lore, recording her 18th career home run in the NCAA Tournament.

“She's awesome,” Chamberlain told The Oklahoman during the game. “One of my favorite people. I've always been a fan of her and it’s awesome to see her now, closing out her chapter with the Sooners and doing it on top and just showing how powerful she is.”

Jennings’ solo shot gave No. 2 OU its first lead and contributed to its 11-3 win over No. 15 Florida State in Game 1 of the NCAA Norman Super Regional. Jennings is hitting .428 with three home runs and six RBIs in four games during this year’s postseason.

95 Career Home Runs.



When asked about the hit that tied Chamberlain, Sooners head coach Patty Gasso, catcher Kinzie Hansen and Jennings herself were stunned.

“I never would have thought,” Jennings said postgame. “I honestly didn't really know that was a thing. But records are meant to be broken so it's definitely a huge honor. Just shows the power of the Sooners and their home run power but it's just super cool.”

This season has been a trying one for Jennings. Gasso has mentioned she’s pressed herself at times to perform this season, leading to some slumps.

Jennings’ numbers have dipped a bit from a season ago and opposing pitchers are attacking her differently than in year’s past. She sees more pitches out of the zone and has had to adjust her approach at times.

Jennings is hitting .373 this season, a career-low. Her career batting average entering 2024 stood at .427.

Alums such as Chamberlain and Sydney Romero — ninth on OU’s career home run list — have been there for Jennings this season when she has saught their guidance. Jennings has handled juggling expectations to win her fourth consecutive national title, anxieties about her future and her role as one of the Sooners’ captains alongside Hansen like a professional.

Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings (23) celebrates as she is greeted at home by teammates after hitting a home run in the first inning of a softball game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Florida State Seminoles during the first game of the Norman Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, May 23, 2024. Oklahoma won on a run rule 11-3.

“You can see her growth and the “C” on her chest,” Chamberlain said. “She's a captain and she takes pride in it and that's what you want as a former Sooner. To see the current Sooners carrying the torch and she's doing a great job.”

Chamberlain wasn’t surprised in the slightest as she watched Jennings round the bases. This is who Jennings is and has been her entire career — one of the most dangerous hitters in the country.

“She’s just hitting good pitches, she doesn't chase,” Chamberlain said. “I know, especially in the postseason, the pitching gets better. But that's when she starts to elevate her stuff and it's awesome to see her progress and trust herself in the postseason. She's somebody that the Sooners can always depend on.”

Following Jennings’ surprise reaction to the news, Chamberlain made her way near OU’s locker room to congratulate her and pose for a photo.

“Honestly, every time I see her it's a hug and she's so warm,” Chamberlain said. “So there's still such a good relationship between the alumni and our players and (Gasso) continues to (encourage it).”

