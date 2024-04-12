OU football's Daniel Akinkunmi, Jalil Farooq miss spring practice with apparent injuries

OU football wide receiver Jalil Farooq, who played in 13 games last season, and offensive lineman Daniel Akinkunmi, a three-star freshman from England, were seen wheeling around practice Friday on scooters with boots on.

Farooq is expected to be one of the Sooners' top receivers next season and is coming off a season in which he recorded 694 receiving yards and two touchdowns. While the severity of the injury isn't clear, OU's wide receivers room is one of its deepest position groups.

Akinkunmi's apparent injury is another blow to offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh's room as Troy Everett, an expected starter, had surgery on his leg last Wednesday. Everett is expected to return to practice toward the end of fall camp, head coach Brent Venables said last week.

OU had a clear need at offensive line even before Akinkunmi and Everett's injuries. The Sooners are expected to look for linemen when the spring transfer portal window opens on Tuesday.

OU annual spring game kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on ESPN+.

#Sooners WR Jalil Farooq on a scooter at practice. pic.twitter.com/s0NnfoCstg — Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) April 12, 2024

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football: Daniel Akinkunmi, Jalil Farooq miss spring practice