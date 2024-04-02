OU football spring practice observations: What we learned about Sooners on Tuesday?

NORMAN — OU redshirt junior offensive lineman Troy Everett suited up for practice Tuesday, but wore a splint-like brace on his right leg.

Everett didn't participate Tuesday following an injury that occurred last Wednesday during practice where he walked off on his own power. Appearing in nine games in 2023, Everett is expected to step up as one of the leaders of the offensive line in 2024.

#Sooners OL Troy Everett with a brace on his right leg at practice. pic.twitter.com/Hb7CcAnUHh — Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) April 2, 2024

Junior wide receiver Brenen Thompson, who also suffered an injury last Wednesday was suited up but stood off to the side during the first receivers drill on Tuesday. Baylor transfer tight end Jake Roberts and Washington transfer offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett stretched with the team, but left as practice was getting started and both wore tennis shoes instead of cleats.

Defensive backs redshirt senior Justin Harrington and junior Gentry Williams continued rehabbing during practice. Harrington is recovering from ACL surgery and Williams underwent labrum surgery.

Justin Harrington and Gentry Williams continue to rehab. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/btEsTWzkCE — Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) April 2, 2024

More OU football practice takeaways

Sooners redshirt senior wide receiver J.J. Hester secured an impressive one-handed grab over sophomore defensive back Peyton Bowen. Hester's catch was the best during the one-one-one drills.

Southeastern Louisiana transfer tight end Bauer Sharp, who has primarily worked with the starting group this spring, continues to impress and roped in a catch in the corner of the end zone.

Florida State transfer kicker Tyler Keltner has stood out among the kickers. He nailed one from 49 yards on Tuesday. Redshirt senior Zach Schmit hit from 44 yards.

North Texas transfer offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu, who has seemingly taken on a leadership role this spring, led the team's stretches before practice. Sophomore wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway led stretches last Wednesday.

One-on-one drill battle winners: redshirt senior defensive back Woodi Washington over junior wide receiver Jayden Gibson, redshirt sophomore linebacker Kip Lewis over redshirt freshman tight end Kade McIntyre, Gibson over sophomore defensive back Jacobe Johnson, Purdue transfer wide receiver Deion Burks over senior defensive back Kendel Dolby and redshirt junior defensive back Kanai Walker over senior wide receiver Jalil Farooq.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football spring practice observations: What we learned on Tuesday?