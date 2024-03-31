How did Bill Bedenbaugh, OU football rebuild offensive line? Start with transfer portal

NORMAN — One of OU football’s main concerns and head coach Brent Venables’ focuses entering the offseason was rebuilding the offensive line.

With four veterans headed for the NFL — Tyler Guyton, McKade Mettauer, Andrew Raym and Walter Rouse — the Sooners were always going to be young at the position after 2023. But when talented freshman Cayden Green shockingly transferred to Missouri, Oklahoma’s lack of depth at the position was alarming.

Add on the factors that offensive line is one of the tougher positions for transfers to adapt to and OU enters the SEC in July, one of the most physically demanding conferences in the trenches.

“I mean, it goes without saying we’ve got to do that on the offensive line,” Venables said when asked about adding depth to start spring ball. “We really like the group of guys that we have there.”

Venables and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh were aggressive in the portal. They didn’t land all their desired targets, but earned commitments from Michigan State’s Spencer Brown, Washington’s Geirean Hatchett, North Texas’ Febechi Nwaiwu and USC’s Michael Tarquin.

More: OU football recruiting: Tory Blaylock, 4-star running back, commits to Sooners' 2025 class

In addition to their transfer portal adds, the Sooners signed freshmen Josh Aisosa, Daniel Akinkunmi, Isaiah Autry, Eugene Brooks and Eddy Pierre-Louis.

“Along with the freshmen we brought in,” Venables said, “and then the transfers that we brought in — four freshmen and four transfers — they’re all going to have to play a role. So between Geirean Hatchett and Spencer Brown, Febechi, along with Michael Tarquin and then again, this group of freshmen we brought in, we really like the group guys. They’re smart. It’s an athletic group and they’ve got experience.”

The offensive line hasn’t been one of Oklahoma’s brighter spots to start the spring. During practices, they appear inexperienced, often leaving Bedenbaugh irate. To make matters worse, Troy Everett suffered an injury late during Wednesday’s practice. It’s unclear how serious Everett’s injury is but he was able to walk. Hatchett didn’t practice last week.

Most offensive lines struggle early, however. With numerous new players adjusting to the system, that was expected. One player who has shined in practice is redshirt freshman Heath Ozaeta and I wouldn’t be surprised if he makes a contribution in 2024. Brooks has also looked the part for a young player, dominating during the “W” drill.

We should get a better look at where the room is at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20 during OU’s annual spring game at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Time will tell if the offseason additions were enough and I would expect them to go hunting for more offensive linemen during the spring portal window.

More: What role will Gracen Halton fill for OU football team? Sooners' DL need reps, leadership

Dec 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Troy Everett (52) snaps the ball against the Arizona Wildcats in the fist half of the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-715788 ORIG FILE ID: 20231228_rgu_al2_183.JPG

Season rewind

The four players departing for the NFL all had strong years. The experience on last season’s offensive line was hard to replicate and the group was a strength for the offense.

With the transfers’ arrivals, 2024’s offensive line is also loaded with experience but in different systems. Most of last season’s starters, other than Rouse, had experience working with Bedenbaugh.

Guyton, Raym and Rouse were invited to the NFL Combine and Guyton is a projected first-round draft pick.

More: Oklahoma football spring practice observations: Purdue transfer Deion Burks will be a star

Oklahoma's Jacob Sexton speaks during a media day for the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) football team in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

Roster management

Who’s in: Josh Aisosa, Daniel Akinkunmi, Isaiah Autry, Eugene Brooks, Spencer Brown, Geirean Hatchett, Febechi Nwaiwu, Eddy Pierre-Louis and Michael Tarquin.

Who’s out: Nate Anderson, Savion Byrd, Cayden Green, Tyler Guyton, McKade Mettauer, Aaryn Parks, Andrew Raym and Walter Rouse

More: How does OU football's running back room look? Jovantae Barnes is 'back to normal'

Projected depth chart

The starters

Jacob Sexton, Jr., 6-6, 317

Febechi Nwaiwu, RJr., 6-4, 326

Troy Everett, RJr., 6-3, 305

Geirean Hatchett, RSr., 6-5, 302 OR Michael Tarquin, RSr.*, 6-6, 309

Spencer Brown, RSr.*, 6-6, 314

Reserves who could contribute

Joshua Bates, RFr., 6-3, 311

Eugene Brooks, Fr., 6-3, 334

Heath Ozaeta, RFr., 6-5, 312

Jake Taylor, RSo., 6-6, 303

*-Super Senior

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How did OU football rebuild offensive line? Start with transfer portal