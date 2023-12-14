OU football lands Sam Franklin, UT Martin running back, via transfer portal

NORMAN — The Sooners got some much-needed running back depth on Wednesday.

OU secured a commitment from UT Martin transfer Sam Franklin. The 5-foot-10 redshirt sophomore ran the ball 223 times for 1,378 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

Franklin is one of 30 finalists for the 2023 Walter Payton Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding offensive player in Division I FCS college football. He chose OU over offers from programs such as USC, Arkansas and South Carolina.

The addition of Franklin comes at an ideal time for the Sooners, whose running backs room has been depleted by the transfer portal.

Junior Tawee Walker entered the portal on Nov. 30 after rushing for 496 yards and seven touchdowns on 95 carries this season. OU also lost redshirt senior Marcus Major, who ran the ball 78 times for 308 yards and a touchdown before leaving the program on Dec. 4.

Gavin Sawchuk is sure to be OU's lead running back next season. The redshirt freshman boasts 105 carries for 610 yards and eight touchdowns this season, and he has recorded at least 100 rushing yards in each of the last four games.

But Franklin is an explosive ball carrier, and he should provide some much-needed depth for the Sooners.

Tennessee State linebacker Kendall Johnson (19) pursues UT Martin running back Sam Franklin in a game played at Nissan Stadium.

