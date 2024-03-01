OU football finalizing new contract for co-defensive coordinator Todd Bates, per report

Oklahoma associate head coach Todd Bates speaks during a media day for the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) football team in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

NORMAN — The OU football program is finalizing a new contract for co-defensive coordinator and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, locking up one of its key staff members as the team transitions to the SEC, per a report from 247Sports.

He’s expected to average about $900,000 per year. The report did not disclose the length of the contract.

Bates’ new deal would’ve ranked sixth among defensive line coaches in the country in 2023.

Bates’ salary was previously raised from $665,000 to $700,000 and his contract was extended through Jan. 2027 on Jan. 12.

Bates landed several highly-touted defensive line prospects during the 2024 recruiting class, including five-star David Stone — the No. 1-ranked defensive lineman by On3’s Industry ranking — and four-stars Nigel Smith II and Jayden Jackson. Other key defensive coaches including Brandon Hall, Miguel Chavis and Jay Valai also received raises following the season keeping them in Norman through the 2025 season.

The coaches will be a consistent presence under new defensive coordinator Zac Alley,

Bates was integral in helping the Sooners tie for fourth nationally in tackles for loss (104) in 2022. Bates coached alongside OU head coach Brent Venables at Clemson from 2017-21 and mentored three first-round draft picks and nine All-Americans during that time.

The Sooners begin spring practices on March 11 and will play its annual spring game on April 20.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football finalizing new deal with Todd Bates, defensive line coach