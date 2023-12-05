OU football commit Andy Bass suffered torn ACL in Heritage Hall's state championship loss

Heritage Hall star football player Andy Bass told The Oklahoman on Tuesday the injury he suffered in the Class 3A state championship game last weekend is a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his knee.

A senior OU preferred walk-on commit, Bass was dominating at quarterback during Saturday’s 48-28 loss against Tulsa Lincoln Christian before going down early in the second half.

Heritage Hall took a 28-7 lead with 4:46 left in the second quarter, but Lincoln Christian later scored a pair of touchdowns to cut the Chargers’ lead to seven heading into halftime.

Heritage Hall’s offense struggled after Bass’ injury, and the Chargers had just 60 yards in the second half. Lincoln Christian ended the game with 41 unanswered points.

Bass finished 9-of-14 passing for 115 yards and one touchdown and ran for 173 yards and three scores on 19 carries.

“Andy is unbelievable,” Heritage Hall coach Brett Bogert said after the game. “He’s a stud. He’ll rehab and get healthy and he’s gonna go tear it up in Norman.”

Bass, who will likely be a running back or slot receiver at OU, is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, he helped Heritage Hall claim the state football title as a junior.

Also a standout sprinter, he led the Chargers to the state track championship in May as he earned gold medals in the 100-meter dash (10.56 seconds), 200 (21.74) and 4x100 (41.96). Heritage Hall’s time in the 4x100 broke the Class 3A state meet record.

Bass' football recruitment took off following his performance at the state meet. He announced his commitment to OU in August, choosing the Sooners over Kansas State, which extended a preferred walk-on offer, and Syracuse, which offered him a full scholarship.

Bass led Heritage Hall to a 13-0 record heading into Saturday’s state championship.

Bass completed 159 of 240 passes (66.3%) for 3,144 yards and 35 touchdowns and had just two interceptions during his senior season. He ran for 1,478 yards and 30 scores on 138 carries, averaging 10.7 yards per attempt.

