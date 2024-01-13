OU basketball: Sooners can't end Allen Fieldhouse woes in 23rd straight road loss at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Someday, maybe, OU men’s basketball will win at Allen Fieldhouse.

Someday, maybe, the Sooners will send Kansas’ fans shuffling out of the historic gym in stunned silence.

Someday, maybe, they’ll celebrate a victory in “The Phog.”

But Saturday was not that day, and there’s no more chances on the horizon.

The ninth-ranked Sooners hung tough through foul trouble and a withering Kansas attack at the rim.

In the end, though, it was Kansas leaving happy as the third-ranked Jayhawks beat OU 78-66 in the final meeting between the programs at Allen Fieldhouse as conference rivals.

The Sooners’ losing streak in the venue stretched to 23. OU’s last win at Allen Fieldhouse came in 1993.

There was some hope even early in the second half.

After dropping down by nine early, the Sooners settled in and spaced things out, attacking the basket and getting into a rhythm, from outside as well.

But Kevin McCullar proved too much, scoring 10 points in a 21-9 run to put the Jayhawks up by double figures with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Kansas senior center Hunter Dickinson (1) dunks over Oklahoma in the first half of the game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, inside Allen Fieldhouse.

The Sooners had kept it close at Kansas in recent years, losing their last three games in Lawrence by a combined 10 points.

After the McCullar-led run, OU made no serious push to make the game close.

With just less than three minutes remaining, Kansas fans began taunting the Sooners with an “S-E-C.” chant.

Hunter Dickinson and McCullar were hard to deal with for the Sooners on the inside.

Dickinson finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds while McCullar scored 21 — 15 in the second half.

Kansas outscored OU 46-26 in the paint.

Javian McCollum led the Sooners (13-3, 1-2 Big 12) with 17 points while Milos Uzan added 15.

Here are three other takeaways from the Sooners’ loss/win:

Luke Northweather gets playing time

Redshirt freshman Luke Northweather has played sparingly of late.

Since the first of December, the 6-foot-11 Northweather had played just eight total minutes.

He had yet to appear in a Big 12 game.

But Friday, Sooners coach Porter Moser hinted that there could be times when Northweather or 6-foot-5 freshman guard Kaden Cooper could see the floor in conference play.

With John Hugley IV picking up his second foul with nearly 13 minutes remaining in the first half, then Jalon Moore getting called for his second with around 5:30 remaining, Northweather was pressed into action in the first half.

Northweather played the final 1:38 of the first half after briefly coming onto the court when Moore was called for his second.

“This is a long league race, a physical league race,” Moser said Friday. “Those guys need to be ready. Sometimes you get in those non-conference games … and sometimes they’re hard matchups for a guy like Luke on the perimeter. Then you get into conference, all of a sudden you might have a bigger four-man. You might be able to play him a little bit.”

Northweather came in again in the second after Hugley picked up his fourth foul with just more than 11 minutes remaining.

Northweather came into the game just 1 for 6 from the beyond the arc on the season but hit a pair of 3-pointers in less than a minute in the second half to help keep the Sooners within striking distance.

Kansas coach Bill Self looks towards a referee after a call in the first half of the game against Oklahoma Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Will Sooners-Jayhawks rivalry renew?

The day before the game, both coaches were asked if there was a possibility the teams could play a home-and-home in the foreseeable future.

“It’s very hard because Kansas doesn’t do a lot of home-and-home in non-conference,” Sooners coach Porter Moser said Friday. “They have so many premier games like the Champions Classic. They have a lot of things. Obviously, I’m not thinking about that right now.

“You never take something off the table. I’m sure it’ll come up at some point. It has to be a two-way street.”

Kansas played only one true road game during non-conference play this season, playing at Indiana in December.

In recent seasons they’ve played Missouri, St. John’s, and Villanova, among others on the road in non-conference play.

“I haven’t thought of that,” Kansas coach Bill Self said when asked if he’d considered scheduling a home-and-home with the Sooners. “Oklahoma home-and home as one of your two home-and-homes you play in a year? I could maybe see something like that but we haven’t really broached that at all.”

Critical stretch upcoming

After playing two of their first three conference games on the road, OU will play three of their next four at home, beginning with Wednesday’s matchup against West Virginia.

After a road game at Cincinnati next Saturday, OU hosts Texas and Texas Tech.

“If you can steal a road game, that’s huge,” Moser said. “The atmospheres are tough. That’s why I’m trying so hard to get our atmosphere where it needs to go. I thought we had a good start to our league atmosphere. … The atmosphere has to be a sixth man.”

