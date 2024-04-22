Other teams reportedly have Texas WR Xavier Worthy ‘circled for Miami’

It’s no secret that speed has been coveted by the Miami Dolphins since the team hired head coach Mike McDaniel in 2022. Last season, six of the 10 fastest speeds recorded by an NFL ball-carrier were achieved by Dolphins players with Tyreek Hill appearing three times, De’Von Achane twice, and Raheem Mostert once.

So it’s not hard to understand why other NFL teams expect the Dolphins to go after Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, owner of the fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL Scouting Combine history.

“One name I’ve heard circled for Miami from other teams is Texas WR Xavier Worthy, who would add even more speed to the offense, and perhaps give the team an off-ramp with Tyreek Hill over the next year or two,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote Monday.

Worthy put down a blazing, record-breaking 4.21 40-yard dash in March, along with an impressive 41-inch vertical. The three-time All-Big 12 selection was productive on the field too with 2,755 receiving yards and 26 touchdown receptions in three seasons with the Longhorns.

At his pro day, Worthy ramped up speculation that he’d become a member of the Dolphins when he posted a photo with McDaniel on his Instagram:

Looks like Mike McDaniel made a good impression on Xavier Worthy👀 pic.twitter.com/i3lk3xxz46 — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) April 10, 2024

But after measuring in at a slight 5’11, 165 pounds, a spot in the first round looks iffy for Worthy. According to NFLMockDraftDatabase.com, the Texas receiver appears in the first round of 44.2 percent of mocks and an average of No. 34 overall. That puts him squarely in the middle of the Dolphins’ No. 21 and No. 55 selections.

While it would be a surprise if the Dolphins opted to take Worthy with their first selection, it might be even more surprising if the Texas receiver is still on the board after the top 50 picks are called. Perhaps a trade or two could put Miami in better position to add Worthy.

For now, though, the Dolphins don’t stand out as a particular logical landing spot for the receiver, even if his otherworldly speed has McDaniel written all over it.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire