OT Carter Lowe commits to Ohio State's 2025 recruiting class

Ohio State remained in state for its first offensive line commit of the 2025 recruiting class.

Carter Lowe, a four-star offensive tackle out of Toledo, announced Saturday his commitment to the Buckeyes, joining four-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair, four-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, four-star cornerback Blake Woodby, five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez, four-star defensive end Zahir Mathis and three-star linebacker Eli Lee in the class.

Lowe, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound junior at Whitmer High School, is ranked as the No. 79 player and No. 9 offensive tackle in the 2025 class per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Recruit Carter Lowe watches Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

Lowe is also ranked as the No. 3 Ohio player in the 2025 class.

Lowe chose Ohio State while holding offers from programs such as Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. But Lowe's commitment was seemingly down to Ohio State and Michigan after the Buckeyes offered him January 27 and the Wolverines extended an offer two days later.

At the time of his commitment, Lowe was one of 21 offensive linemen Ohio State extended offers to in the 2025 class including players such as five-star David Sanders Jr., four-star Avery Gach and four-star Micah DeBose.

Ohio State has landed at least one in-state offensive lineman in every recruiting class since 2018, including Deontae and Devontae Armstrong in 2024.

