How Ohio State football recruits are feeling after visiting for OSU vs. Penn State

Ohio State held its biggest recruiting weekend of the year during the Penn State game Saturday.

While the No. 3 Buckeyes beat the No. 7 Nittany Lions 20-12 at home, continuing their seven-game win streak against Penn State, nationally ranked recruits from all over the country flocked to Columbus to get a taste of what an Ohio State game day was like.

And many left the experience incredibly impressed.

"My experience at the game was incredible," five-star safety Jonah Williams, the No. 17 player in the 2025 class, told The Dispatch. "The atmosphere and the coach bonding was out the roof today."

'They really treated me like a priority'

Elijah Melendez left Ohio Stadium impressed with Ohio State's defensive performance Saturday.

Melendez, a 2025 four-star linebacker out of Kissimmee, Florida who secured an Ohio State offer in August, said defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' defense was "amazing," and was something he could see himself being a part of.

"They really treated me like a priority," Melendez said. "What stood out us how i see myself playing there and I could visualize it the entire time"

Eli Lee, a 2025 linebacker out of Akron who secured an offer from the Buckeyes Oct. 4, also felt Ohio State made him a priority, taking time to talk with both Knowles and assistant linebackers coach James Laurinaitis before the game.

2025 four-star defensive end Justin Hill had the chance to watch former Winton Woods High School players such as Miyan Williams and Jermaine Mathews Jr. shine for the Buckeyes Saturday.

"Ohio State has some of the best fans in the country," Hill said. "And it was great to finally experience that."

But Ohio State seemed to make an impact recruiting on offense Saturday too.

Carter Lowe, a 2025 offensive tackle out of Toledo, said the Ohio State offensive line "never let up" and was "very disciplined and had a lot of fight."

The Buckeyes also impressed another five-star wide receiver.

"I loved it," 2026 five-star wide receiver Aaron Gregory out of Douglasville, Georgia, said. "Just the crowd the bond of the coaches was great. The thing that stood out the most would be the bond that coach (Brian) Hartline has with the receivers"

Ohio State commits: 'It's going to be me out there one day'

Saturday was not only for 2025 and 2026 recruits Ohio State is trying to secure, but for high school football players the Buckeyes have already secured commitments from.

For 2024 offensive lineman Ian Moore, the Ohio State vs. Penn State game atmosphere was "great," calling Saturday "probably one of the loudest games I've been to in the Shoe."

"You know as a commit it’s just exciting knowing that it’s going to be me out there one day," Moore said.

Moore was joined by the majority of Ohio State's 2024 recruiting class Saturday, including five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, five-star quarterback Air Noland, four-star cornerback Aaron Scott, four-star tight end Damarion Witten, four-star linebacker Garrett Stover and four-star offensive linemen Devontae and Deontae Armstrong, who were seen taking the field at Ohio Stadium with 2026 five-star offensive tackle Maxwell Riley.

"Being down there today as a commit is so great because everyone knows you and supports you," Witten said. "The atmosphere was crazy we were on our feet every play. I just love the fans and school as a whole."

After the Ohio State win Saturday, Scott said he "wouldn't want to be at (any) other place."

"I felt at home and can't wait to get there to play in front (of) all those people," Scott said.

Each of Ohio State's 2025 commits was at the Penn State game Saturday: quarterback Tavien St. Clair, wide receiver Jayvan Boggs and cornerback Blake Woodby, along with 2026 wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr.

