OSU finishes sixth at NCAA championships as Stanford lifts fifth straight title

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Behind five All-American performances from the Buckeyes, Ohio State finished sixth at the NCAA men’s gymnastics championships at the Covelli Center on Saturday night, scoring 399.122 points.

Stanford took home its fifth consecutive NCAA title with a score of 425.324, ahead of Michigan (419.689) and Oklahoma (412.956). Nebraska finished fourth (412.427) while Illinois placed fifth (411.659).

Donovan Mitchell scores 30, Cavaliers open playoffs with tough-minded 97-83 win in Game 1 over Magic

“Honestly, this was a pretty tough one. We’ve had a lot of injuries through the year. It honestly didn’t come together until the last three weeks and then we saw what the team was capable of,” head coach Thom Glielmi said. “We’re just doing what we can to keep winning.”

Caden Spencer had the highest finish of any OSU gymnast, placing fifth in the high bar with a 13.700. Kazuki Hayashi placed sixth in the vault while Kameron Nelson and Parker Thackston each finished tied for seventh in the floor exercise and pommel horse respectively. Chase Davenport-Mills had an eighth-place finish in the floor exercise.

Stanford’s Asher Hong won three individual NCAA titles, putting up the top score in the vault (15.266), parallel bars (15.100), and rings (14.966). His teammate, Khoi Young, won the all-around title championship with 86.098 points. The Cardinal has won every NCAA title since 2019 in men’s gymnastics, with the exception of 2020 when the national championship was canceled due to COVID-19.

“We fought for every single tenth. It came down to the wire honestly,” Hong said. “We were a little worried about depth. Throughout the season we kept emphasizing the details and fighting for every tenth and it turned out the way it did tonight. I think it just shows the hard work we put in preseason and postseason.”

This marked the first time the Covelli Center played host to the NCAA men’s gymnastics championships.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.