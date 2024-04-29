OSSAA releases Class 2A-5A regional tournament brackets

Apr. 29—Three local teams will compete in Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A-5A regional baseball tournament action, looking to secure a spot at the state tournament.

In Class 5A, McAlester will head to Collinsville alongside Grove and Tulsa Memorial. The Buffs will face off against Grove in the opening round Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., after the Ridgerunners finished fifth in their district with the champion Cardinals.

In Class 2A, Hartshorne will head to the Cashion regional with Merritt and Stroud. The Miners will battle against Stroud in the opening round of the tournament, with the winner advancing to play the winner between Cashion and Merritt, and the loser of each contest to play each other in the consolation side of the bracket.

Meanwhile, Wilburton will head to the Wister regional with Walters and Pocola. The Diggers will go up against Walters in the first round of the tournament, with the winner advancing to play the winner between Wister and Pocola — with the loser of each opening game to play each other on the consolation side.

The OSSAA Class 2A-5A regional baseball tournaments are double elimination, with a single winner advancing to the state tournament. Dates and times are subject to change, pending weather.

Here are the complete Class 2A-5A regional tournament brackets for local teams:

CLASS 5A

COLLINSVILLE REGIONAL

WEDNESDAY

G1: Collinsville vs. Tulsa Memorial, 11 a.m.

G2: Grove vs. McAelster, 1:30 p.m.

G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 4 p.m.

G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, noon

G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 2:30 p.m. (If undefeated, winner to State)

FRIDAY

G7: If necessary, noon (Winner to State)

CLASS 2A

CASHION REGIONAL

THURSDAY

G1: Cashion vs. Merritt, 11 a.m.

G2: Stroud vs. Hartshorne, 1:30 p.m.

G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 4 p.m.

G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 4 p.m.

G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 6:30 p.m. (If undefeated, winner to State)

SATURDAY

G7: If necessary, 2 p.m. (Winner to State)

WISTER REGIONAL

THURSDAY

G1: Wister vs. Pocola, 11 a.m.

G2: Wilburton vs. Walters, 1:30 p.m.

G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 4 p.m.

G4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 4 p.m.

G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 6:30 p.m. (If undefeated, winner to State)

SATURDAY

G7: If necessary, 2 p.m. (Winner to State)