Oskaloosa names McGee as new head boys basketball coach

May 20—OSKALOOSA — Oskaloosa High School announced on Monday that they touting former Indian Erik McGee to be their new head boys basketball coach for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

"I'm incredibly honored and excited to accept the role as the new boys' basketball coach at Oskaloosa High School," McGee said in a press release. "This opportunity means a lot to me, and I can't wait to lead these remarkable young men and foster positive relationships along the way. Combining my love for basketball, in the community I grew up in, is exciting."

McGee is an Oskaloosa High School graduate where he played basketball, football and baseball. He continued his athletic career at William Penn University where he earned all-conference honors.

McGee then started his coaching career at the Oskaloosa Middle School where he worked his way up to JV coach and varsity assistant coach.

"I am all in on Oskaloosa Schools," McGee affirmed. "As an Osky Lifer, I am deeply passionate about our community's youth. My commitment is to ensure that our student-athletes have an exceptional experience both on and off the court."

McGee got a trial run at the head coaching job this past season as he was elevated to the head job early in the season and led the Indians to a 4-18 record. He will be tasked with rebuilding a boys basketball program that has struggled since winning a state title and posting back to back 20-win seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

"I am thrilled to embark on this journey with the Oskaloosa High School boys' basketball team," McGee concluded. "Together, we will strive for greatness and create a legacy of achievement that extends far beyond the game."

In addition to his coaching duties, McGee is a sixth-grade English Language Arts teacher at OMS. He graduated from William Penn University with a degree in education. He lives in Oskaloosa and is married to Megan McGee. Together, they have three children: Myles, who is five, and Hazel and Luca, who are three.

