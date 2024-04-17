Oshkosh native Tyrese Haliburton named to 2024 Team USA Olympic Team

(WFRV) – In a career NBA season for Tyrese Haliburton, the Oshkosh North grad will be representing his country at the global level in the Olympics this summer.

On Wednesday, Haliburton was named to Team USA’s roster and will compete at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, which will be played July 26-Aug. 11, 2024.

“All of us as kids have grown up watching USA Basketball. Every 4th of July, I put on a USA basketball jersey. I’ve really done that my whole life is watching my heroes play USA Basketball”, Pacers guard Haliburton said while speaking to the media. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

This season, Haliburton has continued to make his community and supporters proud. For the first time in his career, he was named a starter in the NBA All-Star Game and made it to the championship game of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament.

“To represent where I’m from – I don’t know if anyone’s ever played in the Olympics or done anything in the Olympics where I’m from or even in my area,” Haliburton expressed.

Haliburton will team up with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Bam Adebayo, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, and Kawhi Leonard. Team USA’s roster owns 10 Olympic gold medals, three FIBA World Cup Titles, 12 NBA All-Stars, four NBA MVPs, and six NBA Champions.

Before the Olympics, Haliburton and the Pacers will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Game one of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Sunday, April 21, at 6:00 p.m. CT.

