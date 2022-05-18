Orlando Magic get No. 1 overall selection in 2022 NBA draft; here are top prospects

CHICAGO — The Orlando Magic earned the right to select No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA draft on June 23.

The Magic had the best odds (14%) to land the top pick in the NBA draft lottery held Tuesday evening. This is the first No. 1 overall pick for the Magic since 2004 when they selected Dwight Howard. Orlando had two lottery picks last year (Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner).

The Oklahoma City Thunder will select No. 2, followed by the Houston Rockets at No. 3 and the Sacramento Kings at No. 4. The remainder of the teams in the lottery are slotted Nos. 5-14 based on their records in the 2021-22 season.

The Kings moved up into the top four. Sacramento had a 32% at a top-four selection.

The Detroit Pistons dropped below top four despite having 52.1% odds to land one of the coveted picks and a 14% chance at the top pick. The Pistons had the top overall selection last year and took Cade Cunningham.

Complete 2022 NBA draft first-round order

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. Los Angeles Lakers (to New Orleans Pelicans)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Los Angeles Clippers (to Oklahoma City Thunder)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

15. New Orleans Pelicans (to Charlotte Hornets)

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Brooklyn Nets (to Houston Rockets)

18. Chicago Bulls

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

20. Toronto Raptors (to San Antonio Spurs)

21. Denver Nuggets

22. Utah Jazz (to Memphis Grizzlies)

23. Philadelphia 76ers

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. Boston Celtics (to San Antonio Spurs)

26. Dallas Mavericks

27. Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Memphis Grizzlies

30. Phoenix Suns (to Oklahoma City Thunder)

Chet Holmgren is a top prospect in the 2022 NBA draft. The Orlando Magic earned the top overall pick in Tuesday's draft lottery. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Who are the top 2022 NBA draft prospects?

Four players have consistently been at the top of draft boards this season. Here’s a look at each (in alphabetical order).

Paolo Banchero

Position: Forward

Height/weight: 6-10, 250 pounds

Freshman season at Duke: 17.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.2 apg

Banchero was the driving force for Duke’s Final Four run, knocking down shots, throwing lobs and no-look passes in transition and defending the perimeter well. He’s one of the best at creating separation in his shot and blends his passing and shot selection nicely.

Chet Holmgren

Position: Center

Height/weight: 7-0, 196 pounds

Freshman season at Gonzaga: 14.1 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 3.7 bpg

Holmgren’s frame might be jarring for outside observers, but scouts praise his play. “His intangibles are off the chart,” an NBA scout told Yahoo Sports last month. “He’s so unique physically with all the other skills and abilities, and if you’re willing to take that home run swing, he’s totally worth it.”

Jaden Ivey

Position: Guard

Height/weight: 6-4, 195 pounds

Sophomore season at Purdue: 17.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.1 apg

Ivey led Purdue to a Sweet 16 appearance in the men's NCAA tournament. NBA scouts have been impressed with his consistent outside shooting and the way he gets downhill with ease.

Jabari Smith

Position: Forward

Height/weight: 6-10, 220 pounds

Freshman season at Auburn: 16.9 ppg, 7.4 rpg

Smith was the best shooting power forward in college basketball, who loved stepping into his jump shot and letting it fly in transition or off the pick-and-pop. He has solid footwork in the post and uses his right pivot foot in a turnaround fadeaway jump shot from the corner.