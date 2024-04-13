Orlando loses pivotal matchup in Philadelphia 125-113

The Orlando Magic have lost four of their last five games at a pivotal juncture of the season.

With Friday night’s 125-113 loss in Philadelphia, the Magic (46-35) have to beat the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday at the Kia Center to lock up a top six spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. A loss Sunday vs the Bucks likely sends the Magic to the Play-In Tournament.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

As of Friday night, Orlando, Indiana and Philadelphia all have the same record of 46-35 and the Magic hold the tiebreaker by virtue of being a division winner over Miami. That means the Magic are still the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

That division winner tiebreaker could change if the Heat win Sunday and the Magic lose.

Franz Wagner scored a team-high 24 points in Friday’s loss to the 76ers. He missed the last two games with a sprained right ankle.

Sunday’s game vs Milwaukee at the Kia Center is set for 1:00.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.