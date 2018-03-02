Orlando Brown has bad workout at NFL scouting combine – as in, historically bad

At the end of the day, the old NFL adage – “the eye in the sky doesn’t lie” – may full well apply to offensive tackle Orlando Brown, considered by many draft observers to be worthy of a first- or second-round pick.

But, man, did Brown have a terrible two days of workouts at the NFL scouting combine.

Like, historically bad.

Measuring in at 6-foot-8, 360 pounds, Brown got off to an inauspicious start on Thursday when he recorded just 14 reps in the bench press. While many note that Brown’s longer wingspan – his arm length is 35 inches – can be a detriment in bench press, that number is still tied for third-worst among offensive tackles since 2000, according to Pro Football Reference.

Oklahoma offensive lineman Orlando Brown had a combine workout to forget. (AP)

It gets worse.

On Friday, Brown’s painful-to-watch 40-yard dash clocked in at 5.85 seconds, which is the fifth-slowest since 2003 – but none of the four that were slower were drafted or started a game in the NFL.

Oklahoma's Orlando Brown ran the 40-yard dash in 5.85 seconds, the 5th-slowest time by any player at the Combine since 2003





Brown, the son of former Browns and Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown, was also historically bad in the vertical jump. His 19.5 inches is third-worst ever, and also would be the worst jump among drafted players, and his 6-foot-10 broad jump was the worst in Pro Football Reference’s database.

But even worse than his numbers, Brown got yelled at by coaches running drills for loafing.

Again, coaches and scouts can watch his film and determine how much stock, if any, to put into how much vertical “speed” the big man has, but his attitude will surely be a knock on him.

He can rebound at his pro day on March 14, but Brown did himself no favors in Indianapolis.

For as much grief as Tom Brady gets about his 40-yard time at his combine in 2000, Brady’s 5.28 is blazing compared to Brown.