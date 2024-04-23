Orioles call up another top prospect in OF Heston Kjerstad, who hit 10 HRs in 21 games at Triple-A

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles brought up another top hitting prospect Tuesday, recalling outfielder Heston Kjerstad from Triple-A Norfolk.

The Orioles also announced that they optioned catcher David Bañuelos to Norfolk.

Kjerstad is ranked 29th on MLB Pipeline's prospect list. He was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft and made his big league debut last season, hitting .233 with two home runs in 13 games.

Although he did not make the opening day roster this year, he's hit 10 home runs in 21 games for Norfolk. His return to the majors comes after the Orioles put struggling outfielder Austin Hays on the injured list with a calf strain.

The Orioles took over first place in the AL East with a win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. Baltimore hasn't gotten much production from infielder Jackson Holliday, the game's top-ranked prospect, but a couple of other young hitters — outfielder Colton Cowser and infielder Jordan Westburg — have been excellent so far.

