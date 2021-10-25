Oregon's Noah Sewell collects Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors

Oregon inside linebacker Noah Sewell named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Eight, for Monday, Oct. 25. Sewell finished with nine tackles in Oregon's 34-31 win over UCLA. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.