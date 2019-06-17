Oregon's Bol Bol brings 'length and skill' to NBA Draft according to basketball analyst Don MacLean

Oregon's Bol Bol worked out with Pac-12 Networks basketball analyst Don MacLean prior to the 2019 NBA Draft process in order to prepare himself for the professional ranks. MacLean goes in-depth on Bol's draft prospects this year while praising the 7-foot-2 center's athleticism and length. Bol Bol averaged 21 points in only nine games for the Ducks this year before an injury cut his season short. Catch the rest of MacLean's analysis on Bol Bol's game and a look inside what it takes to be an NBA player on "Inside Pac-12 Basketball: NBA Draft Special" on June 20th at 9 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. MT.

Scroll to continue with content Ad