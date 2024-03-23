Oregon vs. Creighton: Predictions, picks, odds for March Madness game

Editor's note: Follow all of the men's March Madness action, scores and highlights here with USA TODAY Sports' live coverage.

The No. 3 Creighton Bluejays are tasked with facing the not-quite-a-Cinderella No. 11 Oregon Ducks in the second round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The Bluejays cruised past No. 14 Akron 77-60 behind Ryan Kalkbrenner's 23 points and Trey Alexander's 19 points. The Ducks continued their trail of upsets in the first round sending the No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks home after an 87-73 victory. Ducks' guard Jermaine Couisnard put up 40 points in the win over the Gamecocks.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between Texas and Colorado State, including predictions, odds and how to watch.

Creighton vs. Oregon predictions

Sportsbook Wire: Creighton 77, Oregon 71

The website points out a couple items of note: "Creighton has a 70.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline’s implied probability." It continues, "Oregon has been underdogs in nine games this season and won five (55.6%) of those contests."

Dimers: Creighton 75-70 Oregon

The site's model gives Creighton a 67% chance of winning

The SportingNews: Oregon 72, Creighton 71

Tony Mejia writes: "Sometimes if you live by the 3, you can die by it, and the Jays are running into a guard that just dominated an excellent South Carolina defense loaded with athletes in addition to one of the country’s top big men, and one of the game’s most talented and revered coaches."

Creighton vs. Oregon: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

Creighton is the favorite to defeat Oregon in Saturday's March Madness matchup according to the BetMGM college basketball odds.

Spread: Creighton (-5.5)

Moneyline: Creighton (-225); Oregon (+180)

Over/under: 146.5

How to watch Texas vs. Colorado State: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Saturday, March 23 time at 9:40 p.m. ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: TBS, TruTV

Streaming: Watch March Madness on any device

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

