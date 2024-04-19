Oregon’s ugly basketball court no longer exists, will be replaced

The Oregon Ducks are “Deep In The Woods” in Eugene, but those four words call to mind one of the ugliest college basketball courts in the country. Thankfully, that court design will be relegated to the history books. It is no more. Oregon’s men’s basketball tweeted a picture of the court design being removed, indicating a change will soon take place.

Ducks Wire has more on this story:

“When all is said and done, the new floor at Matthew Knight Arena will be among the most expensive college basketball courts in the nation, and somewhere between 3-4 times more expensive than the average basketball court at the NCAA level. The process of redesigning an average basketball court takes approximately 10 days, while this could take upwards of 30.

“The reason for this is because of the detail of the design, and the time that it takes to incorporate all of the intricacies.”

We hope the new design won’t become too complicated. Keep it simple, Ducks.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire