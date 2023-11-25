Oregon State's Jonathan Smith to leave Beavers for Michigan State head coach job

Less than 24 hours after a 31-7 loss to No. 6 Oregon, and after six seasons at the helm of Oregon State, Jonathan Smith will leave his alma mater to coach in the Big Ten at Michigan State next season.

The Spartans’ social media made the move official in a welcome posted Saturday morning.

The move comes after weeks of speculation Smith was being considered for other jobs, and with the Beavers’ future still uncertain as they were left with only Washington State after the 10 other schools in the conference announced they would leave the Pac-12 after this season.

Smith replaces Mel Tucker, who was fired Sept. 27 after his admission to sexual improprieties on an April 2022 phone call with a prominent rape survivor and activist became public through a USA TODAY story.

Smith found newfound success for an Oregon State program that had struggled before he arrived in 2017. The former Beaver quarterback, who led OSU to a Fiesta Bowl victory in 2001, was the first Oregon State graduate to ever lead the football program and finished with a 34-35 record as head coach. Over his last five seasons, however, Smith was 32-25, including just the third 10-win season in program history in 2022.

The Beavers finished the regular season 8-4 in 2023.

“Coach Smith has shared that he has accepted the position of Head Coach at Michigan State,” OSU athletic director Scott Barnes said in a statement Saturday. “His decision follows weeks of conversations during which he expressed his support for Oregon State’s short- and long-term plans and appreciation for the efforts Oregon State made to provide him with a new contract and guaranteed compensation. Coach Smith and his staff worked tirelessly to rebuild the culture at Oregon State, both on the field and in the classroom. All of Beaver Nation should thank him for the lasting legacy he has left to his alma mater and wish him and his family nothing but the best moving forward.

“We have immediately begun a national search to find the next Oregon State Head Football Coach.”

The Beavers have yet to announce an interim coach and will find out which bowl game they’ll play in on Dec. 3.

