Oregon State transfer Talia von Oelhoffen considering Colorado

Talia Von Oelhoffen, one of the more experienced guards looking for a new home in the transfer portal, is considering Colorado women’s basketball as a potential destination.

Along with the Buffs, von Oelhoffen named Kentucky, Louisville and USC to her top four on Friday. The 5-foot-11 Washington native entered the portal just over two weeks ago on April 2.

Von Oelhoffen averaged at least 10.5 points per game in each of her four seasons with the Beavers and is a career 39.1% field goal shooter. As a junior this past winter, she averaged 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and a career-high 5.0 assists.

CU head coach JR Payne (and USC’s Lindsay Gottlieb) should have somewhat of an advantage in recruiting von Oelhoffen due to their time together in the Pac-12 Conference. The Buffs are plenty familiar with her game, which could make for an easy transition.

top 4.. where we droppin? 🎮 pic.twitter.com/A47qVgg2QR — talia von oelhoffen (@TaliaVono) April 19, 2024

Earlier this week, former Iowa State forward Nyamer Diew was announced as Payne’s first offseason transfer portal pickup.

