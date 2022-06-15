Oregon State Beavers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Oregon State Beavers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Oregon State Beavers Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

OSU Schedule & Analysis

Omar Speights, LB Jr.

The longtime 6-1, 236-pound linebacker and great tackler can work inside or out with 225 tackles, 5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 6 broken up passes and 2 fumble recoveries in his three seasons. He’s a three-time Honorable Mention All-Pac-12

Jaydon Grant, S Sr.

6-0, 191. Going into his seventh-year – missed his first season hurt. 159 tackles, 6 INT, 19 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles, 1 sack, 4 TFL over the last five years. Honorable Mention All-Pac-12

Isaac Hodgins, DE Sr.

6-0, 266. Missed all of 2021. 76 tackles, 5 sacks, 9.5, TFL, 1 broken up pass in three seasons. 2020 Honorable Mention All-Pac-12

Alex Austin, CB Soph.

6-1, 189. 83 tackles, 2 INT, 12 broken up passes, two fumble recoveries in three seasons. Honorable Mention All-Pac-12

Joshua Gray, OT Soph.

6-4, 296. Quick starting left tackle, he earned all-star honors in his first two years. 2020 Second Team All-Pac-12, 2021 Honorable Mention All-Pac-12

Brandon Kipper, OG Sr.

6-6, 327. Versatile blocker who worked at right tackles and guard over his first three seasons. Going into his fourth season as a starter, likely playing right guard. Two-time Honorable Mention All-Pac-12

Chance Nolan, QB Jr.

Honorable Mention All-Pac-12

Rejzohn Wright, CB Sr.

6-2, 193. 51 tackles, 2 INT, 10 broken up passes, 1 sack, 1 TFL last season. Honorable Mention All-Pac-12

Damien Martinez, RB Fr.

6-0, 228. Big recruit with speed to go along with the size, the Texas native ran for 26 scores in his senior year and has the inside track on the starting job.

Tre'Shaun Harrison, WR Sr.

6-1, 193. 38 catches, 543 yards (14.3 ypc), 4 TD

