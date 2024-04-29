Oregon S Kodi DeCambra enters the transfer portal

Oregon Ducks safety Kodi DeCambra has entered the transfer portal, according to reports from 247Sports, On3Sports, and others. DeCambra was a 4-star recruit in the class of 2023 — according to 247Sports — with four years of remaining eligibility after using his redshirt option in his first season.

On Saturday, DeCambra was absent from the Ducks spring game, and after the game, James Crepea of the Oregonian reported that DeCambra was expected to enter the transfer portal. On Sunday, his intent to transfer was made official.

In 2023, DeCambra took just 6 snaps on defense for Oregon, all in the Ducks’ first game against Portland State. DeCambra did not record any stats on those plays.

Oregon brought in a high volume of good defensive backs in the 2024 offseason, which could’ve factored into DeCambra’s decision to transfer. One of the players competing with DeCambra was Aaron Flowers, a safety recruit in the class of 2024, who performed well in the spring game, making four tackles and one pass breakup.

During his initial recruitment, DeCambra took visits with Washington, Oregon State, and Hawaii, so look out for those schools as potential transfer destinations for the redshirt freshman. DeCambra is from Las Vegas, so there’s also always the chance that he wants to go somewhere closer to home.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire