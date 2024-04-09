Oregon Ducks officially announce Ra’Shaad Samples as new RB coach

The Oregon Ducks officially announced the hiring of Ra’Shaad Samples as their new assistant head coach and running backs coach on Tuesday morning via press release.

Ducks Wire confirmed a report over the weekend that the university was hiring samples as their new position coach, replacing Carlos Locklyn, who left Eugene to take a job with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Samples comes to Oregon from the University of Arizona State, where he worked with former Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham for a season as the wide receivers coach, and passing game coordinator. Before that, Samples spent a year in the NFL as the running backs coach for the Los Angeles Rams. He was hired by the Rams at age 27, making him the youngest position coach in NFL history.

“We are thrilled to be able to add a coach of Ra’Shaad’s caliber to our program,” Lanning said via press release. “Coach Samples is one of the brightest young coaches in all of football, and it is easy to see why he has had such a rapid rise through the coaching ranks. He is a dynamic personality who will bring out the very best in our student-athletes both on and off the field, and he will recruit relentlessly to bring the best young men we can find to our program. I am excited to see the impact Ra’Shaad has on our players’ development as we continue to build upon the storied history of running backs here at Oregon.”

