Oregon Ducks get commitment from Toledo guard transfer Ra’Heim Moss

The roster is really starting to come together for Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks, with a big piece being added on Monday morning.

Former Toledo guard Ra’Heim Moss announced that he would be joining the Ducks for the 2024-25 season in Eugene, their first as members of the Big Ten. Moss averaged a career-best 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists last year, and has one more year of eligibility remaining.

Moss brings some solid shooting to the table, having averaged 46.2% from the field during his career, plus 30.8% from deep and 75.3% from the line.

Moss is the second addition that the Ducks have made via the transfer portal after adding former Stanford big man Brandon Angel earlier in the month. Oregon is also reportedly waiting to hear back from the NCAA in regards to an appeal that all-conference center N’Faly Dante submitted earlier this month, looking to get one more year of eligibility.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire