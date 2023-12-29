Who is opting out of the major bowl games? Some of college football's biggest names

Some of this year's biggest bowl games will be missing many of college football's biggest stars.

That includes the Heisman Trophy winner, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who opted out of the Tigers' ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against Wisconsin.

Another All-America pick, Ohio State's superstar wide receiver Marvin Harrison, has yet to announce whether he'll play in the Cotton Bowl against Missouri. Like Daniels, Harrison is seen as one of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft and a likely top-five pick.

Looking across the New Year's Six bowl lineup and Jan. 1 games, here are the best draft prospects who have decided to opt out and get an early head start on life in the NFL:

Robinson was a two-time all-conference pick after transferring to Penn State from Maryland following the 2021 season. The Nittany Lions will miss his ability to cause havoc off the edge against an opponent that ranked 15th nationally in yards per game and 13th in quarterback efficiency during the regular season. Robinson projects as a first-round pick.

Florida State edge Jared Verse (Orange Bowl vs. Georgia, Dec. 30)

Verse would've landed in the first round a year ago but opted to return for another season with the Seminoles, again playing a huge role for a team that came within a whisper of the College Football Playoff. The former Albany transfer had 18 sacks in two seasons at FSU and should be one of the top linemen off the board in late April.

Florida State WR Keon Coleman (Orange Bowl)

After a productive 2022 season at Michigan State, Coleman cemented his place as a first-round pick by leading the ACC champs in receptions (50), receiving yards (658) and touchdowns (11). Like the rest of the Seminoles' offense, Coleman's production has taken a nosedive since quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury against North Alabama in November.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels (ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Wisconsin, Jan. 1)

Daniels made a late-season charge to move ahead of Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix to become the second LSU quarterback in five seasons to capture the Heisman. He accounted for nearly 5,000 yards of total offense and 50 touchdowns during the regular season to offset a dismal LSU defense and nearly carry the Tigers to a second New Year's Six bid in a row. Sophomore Garrett Nussmeier will replace Daniels.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to throw during his team's game against Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023.

Oregon OL Jackson Powers-Johnson (Fiesta Bowl vs. Liberty, Jan. 1)

Powers-Johnson is one of the top interior linemen in this year's draft class after playing a key role on one of the Bowl Subdivision's top offenses. While the Ducks will have Nix under center for what is expected to be a Fiesta Bowl rout, Powers-Johnson was the leader of this offensive front and will be difficult to replace.

Oregon WR Tony Franklin (Fiesta Bowl)

Franklin arrived as an all-conference talent in 2022 (61 receptions for 891 yards) but took things to another level this season, leading the Ducks in catches (81), yards (1,383) and scores (14) to complete one of the top receiving seasons in program history. Oregon will have Tez Johnson (75 grabs for 1,010 yards) against Liberty and will get a more substantial look at younger receivers Gary Bryant Jr., Kyler Kasper and Jurrion Dickey.

Tennessee QB Joe Milton III (Citrus Bowl vs. Iowa)

Milton was a late and somewhat surprising optout heading into the bowl matchup against Iowa. Given that Iowa ranks second nationally in yards allowed per attempt and has allowed 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the year, this might've been a good decision. Milton's choice opens the starting role to true freshman and heir apparent Nico Iamaleava, who played in four games during the regular season and retained his redshirt.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football players opting out of major bowls include big names