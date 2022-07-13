The Open 2022: When does it start, how to watch and what to expect in St Andrews

The Open 2022: When does it start, how to watch

World number two Rory McIlroy says winning an Open Championship at St Andrews is golf’s "Holy Grail".

Three-time Open champion Bobby Jones famously said an elite player’s career would not be complete without lifting the Claret Jug on the Old Course. “I don’t know if a golfer’s career isn’t complete if you don’t, but I think it’s the Holy Grail of our sport,” replied McIlroy as he was asked about the quote.

McIlroy said he was well aware of the significance of playing at the so-called Home of Golf as he looks to end an eight year drought. The 33-year-old last won the US PGA in 2014, a month after lifting the Claret Jug in 2014.

“Not a lot of people are going to get that opportunity to achieve that, but that’s what winning an Open at St Andrews is - it’s one of the highest achievements that you can have in golf," McIlroy added. “There’s a lot of great players that have won Opens and maybe not won Opens at St Andrews, so I think it’s unfair to say that a golfer’s career isn’t complete without that. But it’s certainly up there with one of the greatest things you can do in our game.”

An ankle injury McIlroy suffered playing football meant he was unable to defend his Open title at St Andrews in 2015. However, he did finish third at the same venue in 2010 after carding a record-equalling opening 63 followed by a second round of 80 in terrible conditions.

“This is sort of a good lesson in human behaviour, but the only thing I remember about the 63 is hitting a six iron into three feet at 17 and missing the putt,” McIlroy added. “That’s the one thing that sticks out in my mind because I remember coming off the golf course thinking that was a really good opportunity to be the first person ever to shoot 62 in a major, and I didn’t quite get it done.”

Speaking at St Andrews, McIlroy added it will be better for the health of the sport if The Open winner is not from the breakaway LIV Golf Series. He said his confidence has been buoyed, however, following a win in the Canadian Open and good results in the year’s other majors.

“I’m playing well. I’m in good form. My confidence in my game is as high as it’s been in quite a while,” said McIlroy, who was second in the Masters, eighth in the US PGA and fifth in the US Open. “But I can’t go in here thinking that this might be my time. I just have to go out and play a really good tournament. I’ve got to string four good rounds together, and hopefully at the end of the week, that’s good enough to win.

“I’m happy where everything’s at, and I just can’t get ahead of myself. Just have to make sure that I prepare well the next couple of days and get myself in the right frame of mind for Thursday."

When is it?

The 150th edition of The Open will take place from July 14-17 at the Old Course, St Andrews, so Thursday to Sunday this week.

What time will it start?

The early starters will be due out around 6.30am for the first round with Paul Lawrie, Webb Simpson and Min Woo Lee among the first group.

What TV channel is it on?

The 150th Open will be shown live on Sky Sports. Alternatively, bookmark this page and follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage of all four days.

Latest news

Former champion Paul Lawrie insists he will have no problems being ready to fulfil his role of hitting the first tee shot at the 150th Open Championship - as he will have been up early to answer the call of nature.

The 53-year-old Scot, winner in 1999 at Carnoustie and originally given the honour of starting the Open at St Andrews 12 years ago, is first off at the Old Course on Thursday with a tee time around 6.30am.

While that occasionally interrupts some players' normal routines Lawrie said he would not have any issue waking up in plenty of time.

"I'm 53 so I'm wide awake at 4.30-5am having a pee so it shouldn't be a problem," he joked.

"I'm up in the middle of the night having a pee so I'll be wide awake by five o'clock."

But despite being a former champion and having decades of experience it will not make that first shot any less nerve-racking.

"I'm always nervous on the first tee, no matter what tournament I'm playing in, but obviously there will be a little bit more (pressure) as it's The Open and the 150th," he added.

"But luckily it's a nice big, wide fairway - although I could miss any fairway how wide it is."

Meanwhile, an expected St Andrews crowd of 52,000 on Thursday faces delays getting on site as the 150th Open becomes the latest major sporting event to fall victim to rail disruption.

An extra park and ride has been put on to ease potential chaos due to organisers being forced to tell arrivals to avoid rail services due to a long-running pay row amongst train staff. However, sources at the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews admit there is only so much the event can do to ease gridlock on some of the historic roads around the Home of Golf.

"We are advising people to come on the roads, but that does mean there will be an increased volume of traffic," an R&A source told Telegraph Sport.

"There are extra coach services and a fourth park and ride carpark so the event is being carefully managed."

ScotRail is running a very limited number of trains to and from Leuchars, the nearest station to St Andrews, but the last returning train is around 7pm.

Extra local buses have been put on by Stagecoach, linking St Andrews to Dundee, Cupar, Glenrothes, and the villages around the East Neuk of Fife, as well as an express bus service connecting to Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The R&A could break its previous attendance record at 239,000 in 2000 across the week when Tiger Woods won by eight strokes. There were more than 1.3 million requests for tickets for this year's event. A ScotRail spokesman said the operator expected to run 25 percent of the trains it had planned for the Open.

What happened last year?

Collin Morikawa held off a late surge from Jordan Spieth to win at Royal St George's, with the imperious American finishing 15-under.

Telegraph Sport's golf correspondent James Corrigan described Morikawa as "unbreakable, unmatchable and unbelievable" after he added the Open Championship to the US PGA title he collected in 2020.

If anyone is any doubt about the class of this Californian then consider that he only turned pro in June 2019 and this was only his eight major - and only Bobby Jones has won two quicker.

What are the latest odds?

Rory McIlroy 10/1

McIlroy shot a nine-under 63 in the first round of the 2010 Open at St Andrews, before being buffeted by high winds on Friday. His length off the tee makes the Old Course a good match, and McIlroy is enjoying a very consistent 2022. The Northern Irishman ranks first for Strokes Gained Tee to Green on the PGA Tour this season, recently won in Canada and has finished in the top eight at all three majors this season. Just one Claret Jug to his name, won at a receptive Hoylake in 2014 where The Open returns next year.

Jon Rahm 11/1

Last year's US Open champion has had a fairly quiet season despite a victory in Mexico, bristling at suggestions his putting has let him down. His ball-striking numbers remain top of the class, and is warming to The Open with finishes of T-11 and T-3 in his last two outings. Was prominent in the US Open at Brookline before fading slightly on the final day. Will be well aware that Spaniard Seve Ballesteros claimed one of his three Opens at St Andrews.

Justin Thomas 12/1

Has played stellar golf in 2022 with eight top 10 finishes, including winning his second major at the US PGA Championship in May. His iron play is superb, though his putting can be streaky and the odd destructive drive lurks. No great Open form, but is regarded as a good wind player who can flight his approach shots multiple ways.

Scottie Scheffler 14/1

No surprises to see the World No 1 and Masters champion so prominent. Has only made one Open appearance, but that produced a T-8 finish at the quirky Royal St George's last year which bodes well. No significant weaknesses when on song. Scheffler was understandably quiet in the weeks after Augusta but has recorded runner-up finishes at Colonial and the US Open at Brookline.

Collin Morikawa 18/1

The defending champion after a stunning performance at Sandwich, Morikawa has endured an underwhelming year in which his short game has not been up to scratch. That enviable iron play remains a strength though, with top-five finishes at the Masters and US Open evidence he can be a big danger on the toughest layouts. St Andrews might not be that penal, though.

Matt Fitzpatrick 20/1

His US Open triumph may have been a surprise to casual observers but the Englishman has played superb golf all year, ranking in the top 25 for all Strokes Gained categories on the PGA Tour. Improved distance and running links fairways should not make length a problem, and his chipping and putting is excellent. Like Morikawa, might prefer a more exacting test than a St Andrews course that will yield birdies, weather permitting.