Opelousas High football coach files lawsuit for forfeiture of state championship

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The Opelousas High School football coach has filed a lawsuit following his suspension and the forfeiture of the 2023 State Football Championship.

On March 14, the Opelousas High lost an appeal of LHSAA’s ruling which would force OHS to forfeit all wins in the 2023 season, as well as the 2023 D2 Non-Select State Championship. In addition the to ruling OHS head coach Jimmy Zachery must serve a one-season suspension from the football program.

In February, the LHSAA released findings of an investigation revealing OHS used an illegal player and had committed other violations, prompting the rulings mentioned.

News 10 learned on Tuesday that Zachery has filed a lawsuit following the forfeiture of the state title and his suspension. The lawsuit filed mentions LHSAA and the St. Landry Parish School Board. St. Landry Parish Superintendent Milton Batiste III confirmed the lawsuit with News 10.

“Yes, we have been named as a defendant in the lawsuit. Our legal team is currently evaluating the lawsuit. That’s all I have at this point,” said Batiste.

