There’s one thing Drake Maye and Mac Jones will have in common

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye confirmed on Friday that he will be wearing the No. 10 jersey number in the NFL. This was the same number he wore in high school and at North Carolina.

The No. 10 jersey was previously held by former Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jimmy Garoppolo also wore the number during his time in New England from 2014-2016. Damiere Byrd, Austin Collie and Josh Gordon were also notable names to wear that number.

Jones was shipped off in a trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency for a sixth-round draft pick. So Maye is being brought in to lead the way into the future as the new franchise quarterback for the rebuilding Patriots.

Time will tell how Maye does in New England. At the very least, the team put nearly all of its efforts into adding offensive pieces in the draft. The objective is clearly making things way more accommodating for this No. 10 than it was for the previous one.

