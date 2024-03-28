One of Oregon Football's recent 2025 de-commits is back on the Aggies' radar

In today's rapidly changing college football recruiting landscape, a prospect could be committed to a program for less than two months before changing his mind. Honestly, this is just the reality of recruiting in 2024 and beyond.

Concerning Texas A&M, head coach Mike Elko is hard at work as spring practices are underway, while he and his staff are set to host a long list of 2025 prospects, including 5-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi this coming weekend.

However, for those who missed the news, 2025 4-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson has de-committed from Oregon after committing to the program late last summer, and according to AggiesToday, expect A&M to be back in the fold.

It is unknown why Wilson decided to de-commit from the Ducks amid spring practices, but without a WR commit in the Aggies' 2025 recruiting class, this could be a huge win for Elko's first full class in his coaching tenure.

Coming off his impressive 2023 junior season, Wilson went over 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career, recording 1,003 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns on the year, possessing the speed, route running, and run-after-catch ability needed to thrive at the next level.

According to 247Sports Composite, Wilson is currently positioned as the 116th-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the 15th-ranked wide receiver and the 19th-ranked prospect in Texas.

