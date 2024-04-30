One-on-one with new Charlotte women’s coach Tomekia Reed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — After building a championship program at Jackson State, Tomekia Reed hopes to do the same at UNC Charlotte as she becomes the ninth women’s basketball head coach in program history.

After being formally introduced, Charlotte Sports Live’s Gabe McDonald interviewed Reed to discuss her growth over the years, her coaching style, and what 49er fans can expect from the team moving forward.

