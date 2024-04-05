One Georgia player makes list of SEC’s instant impact freshmen for 2024

Georgia football will likely feature some true freshman in the secondary this fall after the departures of starters Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith and Kamari Lassiter.

At cornerback, early enrollee Ellis Robinson IV may have the most upside. The former five-star recruit signed with the Bulldogs as the highest-rated player at the position in the Kirby Smart era.

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Sporting News recently attempted to list the SEC’s impact freshmen. Robinson was mentioned for the Bulldogs.

“Georgia lost multiple key contributors this offseason in the secondary, including All-American Tykee Smith. The Bulldogs have done an excellent job developing talent in the secondary, which makes Ellis Robinson IV the perfect candidate for an instant-impact freshman. Robinson was a consensus five-star prospect and No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2024. He was a semifinalist for the Maxwell Football Club Defensive Player of the Year and started 19 games at cornerback over the past two seasons. He has the size that head coach Kirby Smart loves at cornerback, which should earn him plenty of playing time for the Bulldogs this season.”

It’s easy to get ahead of ourselves when it comes to highlighting young players that may make a big impact. While Robinson has all the talent to be a star, Smart isn’t one to throw players into the lineup without them proving themselves on the practice field.

We’ll get our first real look of Robinson in a Georgia uniform at UGA’s annual G-Day scrimmage game on April 13. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET (SEC Network+).

