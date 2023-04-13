One draft trade idea has Bengals helping Jets land Aaron Rodgers

Plenty of trade ideas pop up around the 2023 NFL draft for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Few, though, are quite as interesting as hearing how the Bengals might be able to help a team like the New York Jets land a passer by the name of Aaron Rodgers.

Over at CBS Sports John Breech has suggested the Bengals trade down out of the first round with the Jets, giving them No. 28 and Jonah Williams in exchange for two second-round picks this year (Nos. 42 and 43):

This trade is known as the Aaron Rodgers special because it would help the Jets seal the deal for the Packers quarterback. Apparently, one thing that’s holding up the deal is that the Packers want a first-round pick in the trade and the Jets don’t want to give up the one they currently have, which is 13th overall (There’s also been some speculation that the Packers aren’t dead set on getting a first-round pick, but let’s assume they want one).

And it’s…actually not that terrible of an idea for the Bengals.

On its own, wiggling out of Jonah Williams’ fully guaranteed fifth year worth $12.6 million is a nice move. So is picking up extra picks that would mean having three picks in the top 60.

Given this draft’s strengths and the projections at cornerback, tight end and offensive tackle, the team could easily find high-value immediate impact players at those positions starting at No. 42.

This will probably be a polarizing idea for fans, but it’s certainly one type of scenario to keep in mind if the Bengals really like the way the draft board falls in the opening round, with an added bonus of honoring Williams’ trade request and freeing up more cap space.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire