One of Boise State’s top scorers commits to USC, will play for former Mountain West coach

One of the Boise State men’s basketball team’s leading scorers is heading to the newly expanded Big Ten.

Senior guard Chibuzo Agbo announced late Monday night that he’s transferring to USC. He has one year of eligibility remaining, and he’ll spend it in the Big Ten after a mass exodus of schools left the Pac-12 with just two teams.

USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon are joining the Big Ten this year. Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are joining the Big 12, while Stanford and Cal are joining the ACC. The men’s and women’s basketball teams at Oregon State and Washington State will spend at least the next two years playing in the West Coast Conference.

Agbo, who spent the first two years of his career at Texas Tech before transferring to Boise State, led the Broncos with 76 3-pointers last season. He was No. 2 on the team with 13.7 points a game, and he averaged 5.1 rebounds. He hit 66 3’s and averaged 11.5 points a game in 2022-23 for Boise State.

The San Diego native was key in helping the Broncos earn the No. 3 seed in the Mountain West Tournament and make the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive season.

Boise State expects to return a trio of starters this year: Tyson Degenhart, who led the team with 16.7 points a game last season, forward O’Mar Stanley (12.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg) and point guard Roddie Anderson III (6.5 ppg).

Boise State also added former San Jose State point guard Alvaro Cardenas earlier this month, but Agbo’s exit could mean head coach Leon Rice and his staff turn back to the transfer portal in search of another scorer.

At USC, Agbo will play for Eric Musselman, who was named the Trojans’ head coach on April 4. He spent the past six seasons at Arkansas, and he was Nevada’s head coach from 2015 to 2019. He led the Wolf Pack to three straight Mountain West regular season titles from 2016 to 2019, and one of his Nevada teams made the Sweet 16.

Musselman has been busy since landing the USC job. Agbo is the seventh transfer he’s added. He’s the third four-star transfer to join the Trojans this year, following former Northern Colorado forward Saint Thomas and former UMass forward Josh Cohen, according to 247Sports.

USC also added forward Matt Knowling, who transferred from Yale; former UC San Diego guard Bryce Pope; guard Rashaun Agee, who is coming from Bowling Green; and former Pennsylvania guard Clark Slajchert.

USC went 15-18 last season and finished No. 9 in the Pac-12 with an 8-12 conference record.