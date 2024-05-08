Advertisement

'One of the best goals I've ever seen'

BBC

Wayne Rooney's overhead kick is regarded as one of the best goals in Premier League history and Micah Richards could've stopped it!

He walked Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer through what really happened.

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds or BBC iPlayer.

WATCH MORE: MOTD Top 10: Micah Richards makes the list with not-so-solo goal