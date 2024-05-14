On3’s Andy Staples calls College Football Playoff Iowa’s ‘ceiling’

What could the 2024 college football season have in store for the Iowa Hawkeyes? Just how good could they be? Some think that reaching new heights and uncharted territory is very much in play.

Coming off a 10-win season last year, there is some optimism that the Hawkeyes can continue their winning ways. Iowa returns eight starters on defense and there is a hope that new offensive coordinator Tim Lester can at least give the offense a pulse.

One of the believers in this team is On3‘s Andy Staples. He took a look at Iowa’s schedule this fall and went on to say that the Hawkeyes’ ceiling could be a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Yes, Iowa’s ceiling this year is a CFP berth… https://t.co/eoaxSwhg4u — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) May 13, 2024

“Look, 10-2 is entirely realistic with this schedule. 11-1 might be realistic with this schedule. You’ve got Cade McNamara back. Now, the question is, do you have a healthy Cade McNamara for an entire season?” Staples explained.

“They just brought in Brendan Sullivan from Northwestern as an insurance policy, so maybe they have a little more of a pulse on offense. Brian Ferentz is no longer the OC. Here’s the thing. It’s Kirk’s offense. You’re not going to see a dramatic change in what is is. But you may see it ran more competently with a healthy Cade McNamara.”

As is the common trend this offseason, the unknown health and depth of the quarterback position is Iowa’s biggest concern. Should Iowa get some more help on the offensive side of the ball, the expanded 12-team playoff could allow for a Hawkeyes’ appearance.

