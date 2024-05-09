Olympiacos set up Conference League final against Fiorentina

Olympiacos' Ayoub El Kaabi celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final, second leg match between Olympiacos and Aston Villa at The Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire/dpa

Olympiacos will play the Conference League final on home soil against Fiorentina after a 2-0 win against Aston Villa on Thursday.

With a 6-2 aggregate win, they will aim to deliver Greece's first triumph on the continent at senior club level when they welcome Fiorentina in Athens on May 29.

Ayoub El Kaabi struck in the 10th minute and again in the 81st to send Olympiacos to their first European final.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, reached a second successive Conference League final with a 1-1 draw (4-3 aggregate win) with Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Villa were eyeing a first European final since 1982.

"The tie, unfortunately, was lost in the first leg; the performance from us was unacceptable. We didn’t control the game well enough,' Villa captain John McGinn told TNT Sports.

"For us, moving into European competition next season, we’ve got to manage it a lot better. We’re extremely disappointed for everyone involved, we wanted to be in a European final, but we’ll do whatever we can to get in this position again."